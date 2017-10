July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 30, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.183

Yield 1.3 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

ISIN CH0188931841