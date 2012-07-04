FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nykredit adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond
July 4, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Nykredit adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 101.247

Yield 2.971 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 247.5bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB, BNPP, DZ, JPMorgan, LBBW & Nykredit

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing July 13, 2012

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN LU0803091551

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
