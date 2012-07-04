FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Gazprombank prices 350 mln SFR 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Gazprombank prices 350 mln SFR 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gazprombank OAO

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 05, 2015

Coupon 3.375 pct

Yield 3.375 pct

Spread 321.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS &

Gazprombank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0188931916

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.