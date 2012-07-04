FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 200 mln SFR 2018 bond
#Market News
July 4, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 200 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters)-Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date July 30, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.733

Reoffer price 100.183

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Deutsche bank & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge Yes

ISIN CH0188931841

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
