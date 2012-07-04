FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- L-Bank prices 450 mln STG 2014 FRN
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- L-Bank prices 450 mln STG 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Foerderbank (L-BANK)

Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 450 million Sterling

Maturity Date July 11, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 25bp

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC Capital Markets

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.075 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.