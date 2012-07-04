New Issue- L-Bank prices 450 mln STG 2014 FRN

July 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Foerderbank (L-BANK)

Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 450 million Sterling

Maturity Date July 11, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 25bp

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC Capital Markets

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.075 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

