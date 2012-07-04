New Issue- L-Bank prices 450 mln STG 2014 FRN

July 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Foerderbank (L-BANK)
Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 450 million Sterling
Maturity Date July 11, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 25bp
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC Capital Markets
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.075 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
