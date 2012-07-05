FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BFCM adds 140 mln euros to 2014 FRN
July 5, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-BFCM adds 140 mln euros to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA

Issue Amount 140 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 95bp

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 340 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0794784826

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
