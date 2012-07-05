New Issue-Standarad Charatered prices $1.25 bln 2022 bond

July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Standarad Chartered Plc

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date July 12, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.924

Reoffer yield 4.017 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct Due 2017 UST

Payment Date July 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan Cazenove,

Societe Generale CIB & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s debt issuance programme

ISIN XS0803659340

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue