New Issue-Standarad Charatered prices $1.25 bln 2022 bond

July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Standarad Chartered Plc
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date July 12, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.924
Reoffer yield 4.017 pct
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct Due 2017 UST
Payment Date July 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan Cazenove,
Societe Generale CIB & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s debt issuance programme
