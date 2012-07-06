FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ICO prices 60 mln euro 2027 bond
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 8:32 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-ICO prices 60 mln euro 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date July 12, 2027

Coupon 6.0 pct

Payment Date July 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankia

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0804086410

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

