New Issue-Aduno Holding adds 150 mln SFR to 2014 FRN

July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on friday.
Borrower Aduno Holding AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 17, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 75bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & Raiffeisen
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs
When fungible
