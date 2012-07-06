FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aduno Holding adds 150 mln SFR to 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Aduno Holding adds 150 mln SFR to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on friday.

Borrower Aduno Holding AG

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 17, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 75bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & Raiffeisen

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0189228817

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
