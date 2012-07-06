New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2014 FRN

July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 14, 2014

Coupon 3- month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.7980

Reoffer price 99.7980

Discount Margin 3- month Euribor + 30bp

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Depfa

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PGTQ7

