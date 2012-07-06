FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2014 FRN
July 6, 2012 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 14, 2014

Coupon 3- month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.7980

Reoffer price 99.7980

Discount Margin 3- month Euribor + 30bp

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Depfa

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PGTQ7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

