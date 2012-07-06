FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Yield 1.543 pct

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NORD/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1HB8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

