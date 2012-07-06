New Issue- Gasunie prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower NV Nederlandse Gasunie
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 13, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.480
Reoffer price 99.480
Yield 2.685 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.6bp
over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
