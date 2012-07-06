FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Gasunie prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Gasunie prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower NV Nederlandse Gasunie

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 13, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.480

Reoffer price 99.480

Yield 2.685 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.6bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0804217536

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
