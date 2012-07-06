FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NWB adds 75 mln stg to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- NWB adds 75 mln stg to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Neder Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2016

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 102.435

Spread 96 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 275 million sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0804259298

Original ISIN XS0743899964

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
