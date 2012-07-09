New Issue-L-Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

Guarantor Land of Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 12, 2017

Coupon 1.05 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 1.05 pct

Payment Date July 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1C9ZN2

