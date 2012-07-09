FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-L-Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-L-Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

Guarantor Land of Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 12, 2017

Coupon 1.05 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 1.05 pct

Payment Date July 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1C9ZN2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.