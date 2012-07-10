New Issue- EAA adds 400mln euros to 2016 FRN

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price 99.835
Reoffer price 99.835
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, LBBW & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN DE000EAA0KW5
Original ISIN DE000EAA0CH3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.