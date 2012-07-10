New Issue- EAA adds 400mln euros to 2016 FRN

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.835

Reoffer price 99.835

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, LBBW & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN DE000EAA0KW5

Original ISIN DE000EAA0CH3

Data supplied by International Insider.