New Issue-NordLB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.738
Yield 1.68 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 133.4bp
over the 2017 OBL#163
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, NordLB,
Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.