New Issue-NordLB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-NordLB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.738

Yield 1.68 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 133.4bp

over the 2017 OBL#163

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, NordLB,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0804749462

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
