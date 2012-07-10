New Issue-NordLB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.738

Yield 1.68 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 133.4bp

over the 2017 OBL#163

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, NordLB,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0804749462

