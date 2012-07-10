FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NordLB prices 250 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-NordLB prices 250 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 12, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 25bp

Payment Date July 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Listing Hammover

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1HD4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
