New Issue-EFSF prices 6.0 bln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EFSF prices 6.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.865

Reoffer price 99.865

Yield 1.652 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley

& Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1G0AU4

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
