New Issue-GDF Suez prices dual tranche deal

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GDF Suez SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2017

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.704

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN FR0011289222

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 98.997

Reoffer price 98.997

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN FR0011289230

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ING Bank, JP Morgan, Mizuho International,

Natixis, Santander & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.