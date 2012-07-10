New Issue-CDC prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.969

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.5bp

over the 0.375 pct June 2015

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011289941