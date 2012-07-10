New Issue-CDC prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date July 17, 2015
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.969
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.5bp
over the 0.375 pct June 2015
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme