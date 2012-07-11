FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Temasek eyes stake in $1.3 bln Johor project-report
July 11, 2012 / 1:16 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's Temasek eyes stake in $1.3 bln Johor project-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR July 11 (Reuters) - Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings is in talks to buy a stake in a 4 billion ringgit ($1.26 billion)project in Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, the Business Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The Lido Boulevard project - a residential and commercial waterfront development overlooking the Straits of Johor that separates Malaysia from Singapore - is a joint venture between Central Malaysian Properties Sdn Bhd (CMP)and the Johor State Secretary Inc.

The newspaper said Temasek is looking to buy part of billionaire businessman Vincent Tan’s 47 percent stake in CMP.

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim Iskandar holds another 30 percent of the company.

Temasek officials were not immediately available for comment and Vincent Tan’s office could not be reached. ($1 = 3.1765 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

