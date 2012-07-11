FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2012 / 9:37 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Exchange, LSE sign cross-trading agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange and London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday they have signed a memorandum of understanding to enable cross-trading of some of their largest and most actively traded securities.

Under the Agreement, SGX members will be able to trade FTSE100 securities on the Singapore bourse’s GlobalQuote Board. LSE members will get to buy and sell 36 securities of Singapore’s indices on the London exchange’s newly-created International Board.

The proposed collaboration will occur in stages. Subject to regulatory approvals, the SGX securities will be quoted on LSE by early next quarter while the LSE securities will be quoted on SGX’s GlobalQuote by the first half of 2013.

