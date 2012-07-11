New Issue- Bremen prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Freie hansestadt Bremen (Bremen)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
