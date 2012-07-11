New Issue-KfW adds 400 mln stg to 2015 FRN

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date March 09, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp
Reoffer price 100.075
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.45 billion
sterling when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue