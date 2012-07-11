FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW adds 400 mln stg to 2015 FRN
#Financials
July 11, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 400 mln stg to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date March 09, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp

Reoffer price 100.075

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.45 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0492945141

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

