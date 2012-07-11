New Issue-BMW US Capital prices 750 mln euro 2016 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW US Capital
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 20, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.536
Reoffer price 99.536
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.3bp
over the 2.75 pct April 2016 OBL#160
Payment Date July 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi &
Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
