New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 2.0 bln euro 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 2.0 bln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Jan 17, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.924

Reoffer price 99.924

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DB5DDC6

Data supplied by International Insider.

