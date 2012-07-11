New Issue- African Bank prices 125 mln SFR 2015 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower African Bank
Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs
Maturity Date July 24, 2015
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.