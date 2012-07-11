New Issue- NAB prices dual tranche deal

July 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Limited (NAB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 7, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.257

Reoffer price 99.757

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0188931932

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 7, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 54bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 54bp

ISIN CH0188931940

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

