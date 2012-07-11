New Issue- NAB prices dual tranche deal

July 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Limited (NAB)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 7, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.257
Reoffer price 99.757
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 7, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 54bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 54bp
Common Terms
Payment Date August 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.