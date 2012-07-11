FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Fiat Finance prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Fiat Finance prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd

Guarantor Fiat S.p.A

Issue Amount 600 milllion euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.765 pct

Spread 677.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 752.8bp

over the OBL#161

Payment Date July 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Citi, JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanly & SC-CIB

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0805410239

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
