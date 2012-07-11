New Issue-Fiat Finance prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd
Guarantor Fiat S.p.A
Issue Amount 600 milllion euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2016
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.765 pct
Spread 677.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 752.8bp
over the OBL#161
Payment Date July 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Citi, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanly & SC-CIB
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
