New Issue-Fiat Finance prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd

Guarantor Fiat S.p.A

Issue Amount 600 milllion euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.765 pct

Spread 677.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 752.8bp

over the OBL#161

Payment Date July 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Citi, JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanly & SC-CIB

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0805410239

Data supplied by International Insider.