New Issue- Aegon NV prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aegon NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 18,2017

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.712

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, ING, Rabobank & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.