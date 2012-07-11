New Issue- Aegon NV prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aegon NV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 18,2017
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.712
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, ING, Rabobank & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.