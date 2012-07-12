FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rentenbank prices 300 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Rentenbank prices 300 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price 99.646

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date July 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit agricole CIB, Nord LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
