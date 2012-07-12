FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB prices 100 mln SFR 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-NWB prices 100 mln SFR 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 9, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.695

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
