New Issue- AFD adds 100 mln euros to 2019 bond

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Development (AFD)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 114.189

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 19.4bp

Over the Interpolated OAT curve

Payment Date July 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings AA+ (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 300 million

euro when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0806553987

ISIN XS0799736532

Data supplied by International Insider.