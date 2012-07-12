FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7 bp

Issue price 98.647

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 48 bp

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0554854967

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
