New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal - bond

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 101.899

Yield 0.254 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 940 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0190369352

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 194 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 27, 2027

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 103.51

Yield 1.271 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 399 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0190369360

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 144 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 2, 2033

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 102.086

Yield 1.409 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0190369378

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Data supplied by International Insider.