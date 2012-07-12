New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal - bond

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 23, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 101.899
Yield 0.254 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 940 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 194 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 27, 2027
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 103.51
Yield 1.271 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 399 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 144 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 2, 2033
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 102.086
Yield 1.409 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date August 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
