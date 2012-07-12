FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal - bond
July 12, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal - bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 101.899

Yield 0.254 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 940 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0190369352

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 194 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 27, 2027

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 103.51

Yield 1.271 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 399 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0190369360

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 144 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 2, 2033

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 102.086

Yield 1.409 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0190369378

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
