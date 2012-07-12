FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Macquarie Bank prices 325 mln SFR 2017 bond
July 12, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Macquarie Bank prices 325 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Macquarie Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 9, 2017

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.633

Payment Date August 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New South Wales law

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0190369048

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
