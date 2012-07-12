FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- DT Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- DT Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower DT Hypo (Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2015

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.9180

Reoffer price 99.9180

Yield 0.7758 pct

Payment Date July 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Depfa

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3616

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
