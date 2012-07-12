New Issue-TFL prices 500 mln stg 2042 bond

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Transport for London (TFL)
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date July 23, 2042
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 98.972
Reoffer price 98.972
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT
Payment Date July 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue