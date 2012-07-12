FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-TFL prices 500 mln stg 2042 bond
July 12, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-TFL prices 500 mln stg 2042 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Transport for London (TFL)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date July 23, 2042

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 98.972

Reoffer price 98.972

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT

Payment Date July 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0806476544

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

