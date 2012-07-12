New Issue- Snam prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Snam S.p.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2019
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.851
Yield 5.033 pct
Spread 370 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 440.2bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date July 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.