New Issue- Snam prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Snam S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.851

Yield 5.033 pct

Spread 370 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 440.2bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,

BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0806449814

Data supplied by International Insider.