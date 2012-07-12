FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Snam prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 3:07 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Snam prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Snam S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.851

Yield 5.033 pct

Spread 370 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 440.2bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,

BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0806449814

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
