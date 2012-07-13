FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2014

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ3VN8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

