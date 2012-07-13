New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.58
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.4
bp over the October 2025 FRTR
Payment Date July 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Natixis & Societe
Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
