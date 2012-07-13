FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.4

bp over the October 2025 FRTR

Payment Date July 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup,

Credit Suisse, Natixis & Societe

Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
