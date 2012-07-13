FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW adds 500 mln SEK to 2019 bond
July 13, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-KfW adds 500 mln SEK to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 110.731

Payment Date July 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.8 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0569849507

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

