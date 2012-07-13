New Issue-Aevis Holding prices 80 mln SFR 2016 bond

July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aevis Holding SA

Issue Amount 80 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 03, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Neue Helvetische Bank

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0187896698

