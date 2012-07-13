FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBRD prices 50 mln Turkish lira 2015 bond
#Market News
July 13, 2012 / 2:07 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IBRD prices 50 mln Turkish lira 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction

And Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 23, 2015

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.895

Payment Date July 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Market

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global Dedt issuance

Programme

ISIN XS0807344923

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
