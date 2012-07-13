New Issue-IBRD prices 50 mln Turkish lira 2015 bond

July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction

And Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 23, 2015

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.895

Payment Date July 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Market

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global Dedt issuance

Programme

ISIN XS0807344923

