FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bumi slides into first-half net loss
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 26, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's Bumi slides into first-half net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources posted a net loss in the first half of 2012, dragged down by rising costs and low thermal coal prices, the company said in a statement.

Bumi, Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, said the net loss in the first half was US$322.1 million compared with a restated net profit of $231.7 million in the same period last year. First-half revenue was at $1.95 billion compared with a restated revenue of $1.793 billion a year earlier.

Thermal coal prices have been battered this year, hitting a two-year low in June. A boom in global coal supply has coincided with a flood of U.S. exports, as U.S. gas prices at record lows make gas a cheaper alternative for domestic power generation.

Earlier this month, S&P cut its rating on Bumi to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’ with a negative outlook, saying the company was unlikely to substantially lower its debt over the next 12 months. (Reporting by Karima Anjani; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.