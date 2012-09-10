New Issue- Leaseplan Corporation prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.936

Reoffer price 99.936

Spread 172 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 218.5bp

Over the 1.25 pct october 2016 OBL

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0829290708

