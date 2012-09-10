New Issue-SEB prices 500 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 18, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

