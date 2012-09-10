New Issue-Klepierre prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Klepierre SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.423

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas,

CN CIC, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB + (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011321405

