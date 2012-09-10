New Issue-NRW prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor State of North Rhine

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.973

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46.8bp

Over the DBR Due 2022

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Nord LB, Unicredit and WGZ BAnk

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000NWB0519

