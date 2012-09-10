New Issue- Hypo Noe prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.398
Reoffer Yield 1.717 pct
Spread 32 basis ponis
Underlying govt bond Over MId-swaps, equivalent to 77bp
over the July 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Data supplied by International Insider.