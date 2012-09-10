New Issue- Hypo Noe prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.398

Reoffer Yield 1.717 pct

Spread 32 basis ponis

Underlying govt bond Over MId-swaps, equivalent to 77bp

over the July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN XS0829215838

